Britney Spears life update: Popstar out of rehab

Britney Spears has officially checked out of rehab just weeks after seeking treatment following a DUI arrest in March.

The 44-year-old Toxic singer left the facility ahead of a scheduled court hearing in Ventura County on Monday, 4 May.

Spears had entered the undisclosed programme on 12 April, with sources close to the star revealing that her sons, 20-year-old Sean Preston and 19-year-old Jayden, were the ones who ultimately convinced her it was time to get professional help.

The pop star is currently facing one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence after being pulled over near her home on 4 March.

While her arraignment is set for Monday, the Ventura County District Attorney’s office has confirmed that Spears isn't actually required to be there in person, as her lawyer can attend on her behalf.

Prosecutors have indicated they will likely offer a "wet reckless" plea deal, a common move for first-time offenders with no history of accidents or high alcohol levels.

If she accepts, she would face 12 months of probation, a mandatory DUI class, and various fines.

The DA's office noted that Spears’ decision to self-motivate and check into rehab is a significant factor in how these cases are handled.

Her representative had previously admitted her actions were "completely inexcusable" and expressed hope that this period of reflection would be the first step toward long-overdue changes in her life.

In the days following her arrest, Britney was seen spending time with friends like Molly Shannon and Diane Warren, but it was the heartfelt intervention from her children that proved to be the turning point.

According to insiders, Britney was initially quite nervous about entering treatment because she finds it difficult to trust outsiders or follow a strict routine.

However, her bond with her sons is reportedly in the best place it has been for years, and she was willing to do whatever it took to avoid jeopardising that relationship.

Sean Preston and Jayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, had grown increasingly concerned about her behaviour and urged her to get back on track.

With her rehab stint now behind her, the singer appears focused on her recovery as her legal team prepares to navigate the next steps of her DUI case.