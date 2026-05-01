Jennifer Lopez drops new bombshell about secret career switch

Jennifer Lopez seems to be trying out a new career besides her already demanding schedule as a singer and actress.

The 56-year-old multihyphenated star made her LinkedIn debut ahead of the release of her movie Office Romance, listing down her made-up jobs on an online CV.

The On The Floor hitmaker described her previous experiences as, a custodian with dreams of management from her movie, Maid in Manhattan, as well as a wedding planner from The Wedding Planner, a bride-to-be in shotgun wedding from Shotgun Wedding, and lastly the CEO of Air Cruz in the upcoming, Office Romance.

The upcoming film stars Lopez alongside Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein and GLOW alum Betty Gilpin, and follows a secret office liaison between two workaholics when they fall in love.

The Boy Next Door actress announced the news on social media, hard-launching her “new role.”

Lopez’s new LinkedIn move is also a part of her marketing campaign which ended up hyping fans for the trailer release this Thursday.

As for the film itself, a release is scheduled for June 5.

This comes after J-Lo's Las Vegas residency which she concluded recently on March 28.