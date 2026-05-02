Barbie Ferreira reveals she was in Beyoncé's ‘Thique' music video

Barbie Ferreira has just dropped a bombshell on the Beyhive: she filmed a music video for Beyoncé's Renaissance track Thique three and a half years ago, and she has now accepted it will probably never be released.

The 29-year-old made the revelation on the 1 May episode of the In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele podcast.

"I, like, did a Beyoncé music video three and a half years ago. And it'll never come out. I finally have accepted it," she told host Owen Thiele.

Ferreira went on to reveal that the Nadia Lee Cohen-directed video for Thique featured an impressive line-up alongside her, Megan Thee Stallion, Carmen Electra, Shygirl and Precious Lee.

"It was just all cool. It was like thick b---hes, you know, thick baddies," she said.

Thiele pushed back, insisting Beyoncé had to release the footage. But Ferreira was not optimistic.

"I have been holding on hope until this very moment. I think this is when I accept that I'm not going to be in the Beyoncé music video."

The Beyhive, which has been waiting years for Renaissance visuals, immediately seized on the revelation as proof that footage exists.

"Barbie do u even know how long we've been waiting for visuals — bc I think u confirmed they could be coming," one fan wrote under the podcast's YouTube video.

Another posted on X: "This is CRAZY! Why is she holding out on these visuals?!??"

Beyoncé's response to questions about the missing Renaissance videos over the years has been consistent: "You are the visual, baby!" — suggesting she sees her fans' own experience of the album as the intended visual companion.

The news lands at a rocky moment for the fanbase.

Beyoncé's longtime publicist Yvette Noel-Schure this week shut down claims that a highly anticipated act III album was finished and coming this summer, calling the reports "unequivocally false!!"