HMRC new VAT rates explained: What petrol, diesel drivers must know now

HMRC has launched new VAT road fuel scale charges for petrol and diesel drivers across the UK, effective from today, May 1, 2026.

The new rates will remain in place until April 30, 2027. Thousands of drivers are expected to be impacted by the changes.

Road fuel scale charges are used on a VAT return to account for the private use of fuel in a business vehicle. HMRC updates these rates once a year.

Drivers have three options under the current rules. They can:

Recover VAT in full and pay the road fuel scale charge, Not recover any VAT at all, Track the split between business and personal mileage to recover VAT partially.

Under the new rates, vehicles emitting less than 120g of CO2 per kilometre will carry a VAT-inclusive charge of £657 for a 12-month period. The charges increase in bands of 5g/km, reaching £2,297 for vehicles emitting 225g/km or more.

Drivers can account for the charges on an annual, quarterly or monthly basis.

For vehicles without a CO2 emissions figure due to their age, the CO2 band is determined by engine size.

Engines of 1,400cc or less fall under the 140g/km band.

Engines above 1,400cc but under 2,000cc fall under 175g/km.

Engines above 2,000cc fall under the 225g/km or more category.

Here is the full list of updated VAT road fuel scale charges:

VAT Road Fuel Scale Charges – Valuation Table

(VAT inclusive – from 1 May 2026 to 30 April 2027) Description of vehicle: vehicle’s CO₂ emissions figure VAT inclusive consideration for a 12 month prescribed accounting period (£) VAT inclusive consideration for a 3 month prescribed accounting period (£) VAT inclusive consideration for a 1 month prescribed accounting period (£) 120 or less 657.00 163.00 54.00 125 983.00 246.00 81.00 130 1,051.00 261.00 86.00 135 1,114.00 278.00 92.00 140 1,182.00 294.00 98.00 145 1,245.00 311.00 103.00 150 1,314.00 328.00 109.00 155 1,377.00 344.00 114.00 160 1,445.00 361.00 119.00 165 1,508.00 377.00 125.00 170 1,576.00 393.00 130.00 175 1,640.00 409.00 136.00 180 1,708.00 426.00 142.00 185 1,771.00 442.00 146.00 190 1,839.00 459.00 152.00 195 1,902.00 475.00 158.00 200 1,971.00 492.00 163.00 205 2,034.00 509.00 169.00 210 2,102.00 524.00 174.00 215 2,165.00 541.00 180.00 220 2,233.00 557.00 185.00 225 or more 2,297.00 574.00 190.00





Annual VAT Rate Table CO₂ band VAT fuel scale charge, 12 month period (£) VAT on 12 month charge (£) VAT exclusive 12 month charge (£) 120 or less 657.00 109.50 547.50 125 983.00 163.83 819.17 130 1,051.00 175.17 875.83 135 1,114.00 185.67 928.33 140 1,182.00 197.00 985.00 145 1,245.00 207.50 1,037.50 150 1,314.00 219.00 1,095.00 155 1,377.00 229.50 1,147.50 160 1,445.00 240.83 1,204.17 165 1,508.00 251.33 1,256.67 170 1,576.00 262.67 1,313.33 175 1,640.00 273.33 1,366.67 180 1,708.00 284.67 1,423.33 185 1,771.00 295.17 1,475.83 190 1,839.00 306.50 1,532.50 195 1,902.00 317.00 1,585.00 200 1,971.00 328.50 1,642.50 205 2,034.00 339.00 1,695.00 210 2,102.00 350.33 1,751.67 215 2,165.00 360.83 1,804.17 220 2,233.00 372.17 1,860.83 225 or more 2,297.00 382.83 1,914.17





Quarterly VAT Rate Table CO₂ band VAT fuel scale charge, 3 month period (£) VAT on 3 month charge (£) VAT exclusive 3 month charge (£) 120 or less 163.00 27.17 135.83 125 246.00 41.00 205.00 225 or more 574.00 95.67 478.33

Monthly VAT Rate Table CO₂ band VAT fuel scale charge, 1 month period (£) VAT on 1 month charge (£) VAT exclusive 1 month charge (£) 120 or less 54.00 9.00 45.00 125 81.00 13.50 67.50 130 86.00 14.33 71.67 135 92.00 15.33 76.67 140 98.00 16.33 81.67 145 103.00 17.17 85.83 150 109.00 18.17 90.83 155 114.00 19.00 95.00 160 119.00 19.83 99.17 165 125.00 20.83 104.17 170 130.00 21.67 108.33 175 136.00 22.67 113.33 180 142.00 23.67 118.33 185 146.00 24.33 121.67 190 152.00 25.33 126.67 195 158.00 26.33 131.67 200 163.00 27.17 135.83 205 169.00 28.17 140.83 210 174.00 29.00 145.00 215 180.00 30.00 150.00 220 185.00 30.83 154.17 225 or more 190.00 31.67 158.33

HMRC states that drivers must calculate how much of the accounting period each rate applies to and record it as a percentage accordingly.