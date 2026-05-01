No work, no school, no shopping: America's May Day shutdown explained

No work, no school, no shopping: America’s May Day shutdown explaine

Millions of Americans have been urged to stop their usual routines on May 1 as part of a coordinated economic blackout sweeping across the nation.

Organisers behind the “May Day Strong” movement have called for a three-part boycott, including no work, no school, and no shopping.

The aim is to showcase the collective part of workers, students, and families against what they describe as a system that prioritises billionaires over common people.

Why May 1?

May Day is linked to the 1886 labour movement in Chicago. Under this movement, workers demanded an eight-hour workday.

As most of the world marks International Workers' Day on this day, Labour Day in America has traditionally been held during the month of September. However, this year, it is May Day that activists hope to reclaim through dissent.

Who is participating in May Day?

Around 500 labour unions, student groups, and community organisations have signed on, including the National Education Association, the Chicago Teachers Union, and the Sunrise Movement.

More than 3000 events are expected to be organised nationwide. This marks the double of last year’s count.

In North Carolina alone, almost twenty schools have cancelled classes following the mass requests by thousands of teachers for personal days as they join their colleagues in protesting at the State Capitol. The same situation was experienced in Georgia, Oregon, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

What about an economic boycott?

The boycott involves avoiding all non-essential spending, including gas, dining out, online shopping, and entertainment.

The objective is to drive home a point that when workers and consumers join hands, the economy halts. The White House has defended the administration's credentials on workers, yet organisers have pointed out that this is just the start.