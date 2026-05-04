Ice Spice goes to McDonald's competitors for revenge on franchise

Ice Spice has turned her McDonald's altercation into a Wendy's deal, and the whole thing feels like it was written in the stars.

The rapper, 26, starred in a new ad for the fast food chain, promoting its new spicy chicken sandwich while playing on her own name.

In the commercial, she goes by "Ice Spicy" and daydreams about various scenarios, including getting a neck tattoo with the name.

"I heard Wendy's upgraded their OG chicken sandwich. New spicy?" she says before delivering the kicker: "Spice recognize spice."

The campaign lands perfectly given the context.

Last month, footage obtained by TMZ showed Ice Spice, born Isis Gaston, getting into a physical altercation at a Los Angeles McDonald's after a customer approached her table, tried to start a conversation and, after apparently being directed towards the door, slapped her in the face.

A fight broke out that eventually spilled out onto the street.

Her attorney Bradford Cohen confirmed the incident had been reported to the LAPD and said they would be "pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly," while also exploring holding the McDonald's location accountable for what he described as a lack of appropriate security.

Ice Spice herself responded with characteristic lightness, posting on X: "This wouldn't happen at Wendy's."

Fans were quick to join the dots when the ad dropped.

"She said she never going to McDonald's again and got a deal with Wendy's, she ate that," one commenter wrote.

Another praised the speed of the move: "This is how fast companies should move."

The partnership also has a personal dimension.

Before the Munch hitmaker broke through in 2023, she actually worked at Wendy's.

She reflected on the experience during a 2025 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, recalling the difficult customers.

"There would be really annoying workers and characters. [But] I would low-key appreciate them. But, like, low-key, though."