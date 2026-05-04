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Jelly Roll reacts to daughter Bailee Ann's major life milestone

Jelly Roll is father to daughter Bailee Ann from a previous relationship

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 04, 2026

Jelly Roll reacts to daughter Bailee Ann&apos;s major life milestone
Jelly Roll reacts to daughter Bailee Ann’s major life milestone

Jelly Roll has been bursting with pride after his 17-year-old daughter Bailee Ann was crowned prom queen, and the whole family dressed up to mark the occasion.

The singer, 41, shared a photo of Bailee on his Instagram Stories on 2 May, writing simply: "My little angel is the Prom Queen." 

In the snap, Bailee beamed in a glittering emerald gown, complete with a bedazzled crown and two sashes marking her win for the night. 

Bailee herself was equally stunned by the honour, posting on her own Instagram Stories: "Omg I cannot believe I won prom queen!!!"

The family went all in on the evening. 

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO joined Bailee in getting dressed up for the occasion, with a joint video posted on 3 May showing before and after clips of their prom transformation. 

Bunnie wore a floral gown, while Jelly Roll kept things sleek in an all-black outfit.

It is a joyful moment for a family that is also looking ahead to a significant new chapter. 

Bunnie, 46, real name Alisa DeFord, recently revealed in her memoir Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic that she and Jelly Roll are working towards having children together via surrogacy and IVF. 

Jelly Roll is also dad to nine-year-old son Noah Buddy from a previous relationship.

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