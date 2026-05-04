Kim Kardashian delights fans with pregnancy pic ahead of Met Gala: 'Loading'

Kim Kardashian throws back to her iconic Met Gala looks

Kim Kardashian was always the queen of Met Gala pregnancy looks.

Hours ahead of the fashion’s biggest night on May 4, 2026, the reality TV star surprised fans with a pregnancy photo as she looked back on all her iconic Met Gala looks while preparing for her 13th appearance in a row this year.

“Year 13 loading…” she captioned the post, confirming that she will be gracing the Met Gala red carpet this year after skipping last year.

The first photo was from Kardashian’s first ever Met Gala look in 2013, when she was pregnant with her and then-husband Kanye West’s first child, North West. For her Met Gala debut, Kim wore a custom Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci dress created out of floral printed jersey.

The second picture showed the mom-of-four trying on her 2014 Met Gala dress — a blue strapless Lanvin gown with a black waistband and thigh-high slit.

The SKIMS founder stepped up her game the next year in a sheer crystal-embroidered Roberto Cavalli gown with feather detailing and a long train, with the whole look inspired by Cher.

At the time, she was pregnant with her second child, Saint West, who was born on December 5, 2015.

Kardashian kept outshining herself in the years that followed.

In 2016, she stunned in a futuristic Balmain look, which she described as a “bling sexy robot.”

Following her Paris robbery in October 2016, Kardashian was hesitant to wear much jewellery for the 2017 Met Gala, keeping things simple in an off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood Couture corset dress.

However, she turned up the heat again in 2018 — months after welcoming her third child, Chicago West — in a custom gold chainmail Versace dress featuring embroidered crosses.

2019 was one of Kardashian’s most memorable looks yet, featuring a custom Thierry Mugler dress with the vision of her as “this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping.” Just days later, she welcomed her fourth child, Psalm West, via surrogate.

In the first Met Gala since the pandemic in 2021, Kardashian turned heads in an all-black Balenciaga dress, including a full face mask and gloves to cover her entire body. That was also the year she filed for divorce from Ye.

The next year, Kardashian attended the Met Gala with her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, wearing an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress which earned her a lot of backlash.

In 2023, she stunned in a custom Schiaparelli haute couture design by Daniel Roseberry featuring a draped skirt and top adorned with more than 50,000 freshwater pearls and 16,0000 crystal pearls.

2024’s Met Gala saw Kardashian bringing back her cinched waist look with a silver corset and lace train featuring leaves and floral accents. The dress was a custom Margiela by John Galliano.

After skipping the 2025 Met Gala, Kardashian — who has entered a new chapter of her life after sparking a relationship with Lewis Hamilton — now has fans at the edge of their seats with what she has planned this year.