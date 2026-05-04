Eight die of suspected heatstroke as Karachi records hottest day of the year

Representational image of an ambulance approaching an incident site. — AFP/File

Rescue workers recover four bodies from four separate areas.

Some of the deceased believed to be drug addicts: officials.

Karachi likely to experience hot, humid conditions on Tuesday: PMD



At least eight people died in Karachi on Monday, rescue officials said, linking some of the deaths to intense heat in the city.

The rescue official said that four bodies were recovered from the streets while four others succumbed after being shifted to hospitals.

According to rescue officials, the deceased included individuals found in Manghopir, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Boat Basin and the Suparco Road area.

Four others were transported to hospitals from Liaquatabad, Jamali Bridge, Surjani Town and Defence Phase 8 after their condition deteriorated, but they could not survive, they said.

Rescue officials said that some of the deceased were addicted to drugs, while others appeared to have died due to intense heat.

The incidents come amid a sharp increase in mercury, with extremely hot and dry conditions persisting in the city.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that Karachi recorded its hottest day of the year on Monday as temperatures surged to 44.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met Office, the city is likely to experience hot and humid conditions tomorrow (Tuesday), with temperatures expected to reach around 39°C.

The department noted that while sea breezes are expected to persist, high humidity levels will continue to intensify the "feel of heat" across the city.

Meanwhile, medical experts have recommended that residents limit outdoor activity, especially during peak daytime hours, avoid direct exposure to the sun between 11am and 3pm, stay well-hydrated, and take basic precautions to avoid heat-related stress as the weather system continues to intensify.

They have urged residents to also avoid street food, drink only boiled water, and steer clear of unhygienic stuff and drinks, which can lead to stomach-related issues.

People have also been advised to wear light-coloured loose clothing and to cover their heads when stepping outside.