HRCP highlights growing challenges to free speech, rule of law in annual report

Protesters holding placards highlighting the need to uphold human rights and human rights workers. — AFP/File

HRCP says freedom of expression faces severe suppression.

Raises concerns over ATA tweaks allowing 3-month detention.

Reports state gender-based violence rises 25% nationwide.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has published its annual report titled State of Human Rights in 2025, warning of a severe contraction in civic space, erosion of judicial independence, and growing insecurity across the country during the year under review.

The report observed with alarm that the right to freedom of expression —particularly to question authority and demand accountability — was deeply suppressed in 2025, with far-reaching consequences for the rule of law and the protection of fundamental freedoms.

The rights watchdog stated that concerns over judicial independence intensified following the 27th Constitutional Amendment in 2025, while executive interference in the judiciary also increased during the period.

The report adds that amendments to the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 2025 empowered law enforcement agencies to detain citizens for up to three months, raising further concerns about due process and civil liberties.

Pakistan ranked 130th out of 143 countries in terms of enforcement of fundamental rights, according to the HRCP report.

On the judicial front, the report noted an increase in death sentences in 2025. It stated that lower courts issued 174 death sentences in 2024, rising to 225 in 2025.

The HRCP further highlighted 1,272 terrorist attacks and counter-terrorism operations during 2025, resulting in 3,417 deaths and 2,134 injuries across the country.

In Karachi, 64,000 criminal incidents were reported during the year, which resulted in more than 70 fatalities, according to the report.

Across Pakistan, 1,696 suspected individuals were killed in 1,155 police encounters in 2025.

The report noted that most police encounters were conducted by Punjab’s Crime Control Department (CCD), where 977 individuals were killed out of 1,128 reported cases.

Prison overcrowding remained a persistent concern, the HRCP said. Provincial jails, with a capacity of 64,550 inmates, currently house 110,402 prisoners, pushing overcrowding to 171%.

The report also highlighted that women linked to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in connection with the May 9 cases remain in custody, while concerns were raised over the deteriorating health of Dr Yasmin Rashid during detention.

It further stated that 738 Pakistani citizens are held in Indian prisons, including fishermen, while 257 Indian prisoners are incarcerated in Pakistan, comprising 58 civilians and 199 fishermen.

The report recorded 273 new cases of enforced disappearances in 2025, with the highest number reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It added that the actual figures are believed to be significantly higher.

Institutional changes following the 27th Constitutional Amendment were also highlighted, including the establishment of a Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) and increased executive authority in judicial appointments. The Supreme Court also restored permission for military trials of civilians, the report added.

Petitions related to reserved seats for the former ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), were also rejected during the year, according to the HRCP.

Gender-based violence

On gender-based violence, the report described worsening indicators in 2025. Pakistan ranked 145th out of 148 countries in the Global Gender Gap Index, while gender-based violence cases increased by 25%.

A total of 6,543 cases of gender-based violence were reported over 11 months, with Punjab accounting for 78 per cent of cases.

The report documented 470 women killed in honour-related violence, along with 1,332 domestic violence-related murders and 2,912 additional violence cases.

It further recorded 3,815 rape cases and 983 gang-rape incidents, as well as 2,586 cases of cyber harassment against women.

Violence against children also remained high, with more than 3,600 cases reported and 2,003 incidents of sexual abuse documented.

Additionally, 1,107 kidnapping cases and 365 missing children cases were reported, while 53 cases of child marriage were recorded. The report also noted 52 child abuse cases linked to pornography-related material.

The HRCP stated that 19 transgender persons were killed in 2025, while two were victims of acid attacks. Ten of these killings were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 13 transgender individuals were subjected to sexual violence.

The report also highlighted labour-related concerns, stating that 97 workers were killed or injured in workplace accidents, including 52 miners and 13 sanitation workers.

The HRCP warned that millions of people continue to live at or below the poverty line, underscoring persistent socio-economic challenges in the country.