Kylie Jenner faces growing legal heat as another lawsuit surfaces

Kylie Jenner is now dealing with two lawsuits filed by former housekeepers within just two weeks, and the situation is starting to get serious.

The first case was filed on April 17, 2026, by Angelica Hernandez Vasquez, who worked at her home for less than a year.

Then on April 30, Juana Delgado Soto, who was working there for around six years, also came forward with her own complaint.

However, both women are being represented by the same lawyer, which is why their cases seem connected and follow a similar story.

They have made claims about not being paid properly, facing harassment and being treated unfairly because of their background.

They also said that when they tried to report these issues, things got even worse for them instead of improving.

Jenner, her company, a supervisor named Itzel Sibrian and two staffing agencies have all been named in the lawsuits.

At this stage, none of these claims have been proven and the reality star has not opened up about this situation publicly just yet.

Soto shared more detailed experiences, saying she was not given proper breaks and later faced stricter treatment from her supervisor.

She also said her pay was reduced and her workload increased after she raised concerns, which made her situation even more stressful over time.