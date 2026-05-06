US annouces phased closure of Consulate General in Peshawar

A police vehicle patrols outside the US Consulate General in Karachi on March 1, 2026. — Reuters

Diplomatic duties in KP shifted to Embassy Islamabad.

US says policy priorities in Pakistan remain unchanged.

Engagement with KP officials, communities to continue.



The US Department of State has announced the phased closure of its Consulate General in Peshawar, as the decision reflects a "commitment to ensuring the safety of diplomatic personnel".

The State Department, in an official statement, also announced the shifting of responsibility for diplomatic engagement in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the US Embassy in Islamabad.

It added that the decision reflects a "commitment to ensuring the safety of diplomatic personnel and improving resource management".

Despite the closure, Washington stressed that its policy priorities in Pakistan remain unchanged.

"While our physical presence in Peshawar is changing, the Administration's policy priorities in Pakistan remain steadfast," it said.

It said the US will continue engaging with officials and communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to promote economic ties, strengthen regional security, and advance mutual interests.

"We will continue to engage meaningfully with the people and officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to foster economic ties, promote regional security, and advance the interests of the American people."

The department added that the US Mission to Pakistan will continue its diplomatic work through its remaining posts in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore, reaffirming its commitment to the broader US-Pakistan relationship.

"The Department, through the US Mission to Pakistan, remains dedicated to advancing the US-Pakistan relationship through our remaining diplomatic posts in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore."