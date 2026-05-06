Pakistan Army cadet declared ‘Best Foreign Cadet' at Australian military college

Sardar Arsam Abbas, a Pakistan Army cadet, receives award after being declared the “Overall Best Foreign Military Cadet” at the Australian Royal Military College (RMC) Duntroon, Australia. — ISPR

A Pakistan Army cadet has been declared the “Overall Best Foreign Military Cadet” at the Australian Royal Military College (RMC) Duntroon, reflecting the professionalism, commitment and excellence demonstrated by junior leadership of the Pakistan Army, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, Cadet Sardar Arsam Abbas of Pakistan Military Academy’s 152 Long Course received the honour at the passing out parade held at RMC Duntroon in Canberra on May 5, 2026.

The award is conferred on the highest-performing foreign military cadet across all facets of training and reflects the professionalism, commitment and excellence demonstrated by junior leadership of the Pakistan Army, it said.

The commissioning parade was reviewed by Australian Chief of Army Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, AO DSC, and attended by members of the diplomatic corps, including Pakistan’s High Commissioner in Canberra, families of graduating cadets and Australian Defence Force officials.

The ISPR said that Pakistan and Australia share a longstanding military relationship. Since 2013, seven Pakistan Army officers have served as platoon commanders on the faculty of RMC, while 46 Pakistani Army cadets have graduated from the institution since 2009.

This marks the 14th occasion a Pakistani cadet has received the distinction, including Lieutenant Nasir Hussain Khalid Selhria Shaheed, Tamgha-e-Basalat, who embraced martyrdom on September 4, 2020 in North Waziristan district.

His name is inscribed on the memorial stone at the RMC parade ground, symbolising the enduring legacy of courage, sacrifice and honour of Pakistani Army officers.