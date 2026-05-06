Margot Robbie's minimalist Met Gala 2026 dress is not so minimalistic

Margot Robbie turned heads with her stunning Met Gala appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Wuthering Heights actress graced the red carpet donning a simple gold strapless gown.

Chanel’s metallic look included 1,100 embroidery embellishments as the back of train of her gown had rows of lamé feathers.

Vogue reported that it took around 761 hours to create the Chanel dress.

The gown was designed to align with the year’s ‘Costume Art’ theme.

The Barbie star paired the gown with chandelier diamond earrings and a bare neckline, letting the meticulous detailing of the dress speak for itself.

Her minimalistic styling marked a stark difference to her extravagant pieces that she wore earlier in her Wuthering Heights press tour earlier in 2026.