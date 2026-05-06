Hot weather spell to grip parts of Pakistan from May 7 to 11

A runner cools down with water in Skopje, North Macedonia July 12, 2023. — Reuters

Central, southern Pakistan will face intense heatwave spell.

Temperatures in Sindh, Balochistan will reach up to 50°C: PMD.

Shallow westerly wave will bring partial relief after May 10.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast severe heatwave conditions across central and southern parts of the country from May 7 to 11, driven by the presence of a high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere.

According to the Met Office, the heatwave will also extend to upper regions between May 8 and 10, with daytime temperatures expected to soar significantly above normal levels.

Temperatures in parts of Sindh and Balochistan, including Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghotki, Khairpur, Nausheroferoze, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Sibbi, Turbat, and Panjgur, are likely to range between 46°C and 50°C.

In southern and central Punjab as well as southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa such as Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Rajanpur, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, and Dera Ismail Khan, temperatures are expected to remain between 43°C and 47°C.

Upper regions, including Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kohat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Okara, and Kasur, may experience temperatures ranging from 39°C to 43°C.

Meanwhile, Karachi is also expected to remain under very hot conditions, with maximum temperatures likely between 35°C and 38°C during the forecast period.

The Met Office further indicated that a shallow westerly wave is expected to affect upper parts of the country from the evening or night of May 10 and may persist until May 13, potentially bringing some relief from the intense heat.

The authorities have urged the public, particularly children, women, and the elderly, to take precautionary measures during the heatwave.

The citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight, stay hydrated, and use water judiciously.

Farmers have been asked to plan agricultural activities accordingly and ensure proper care of livestock.

All relevant departments have been directed to remain vigilant and take necessary steps to prevent any untoward incidents during the extreme weather conditions.