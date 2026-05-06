Naval chief stresses perpetual combat readiness in maritime domain

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf chairs Command and Staff Conference of the Pakistan Navy at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad on May 6, 2026. — PN

Admiral Ashraf chairs Command and Staff Conference.

Naval chief underscores PN’s key role in regional maritime security.

Forum reviews operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf has emphasised maintaining perpetual combat readiness against traditional and non-traditional challenges in the maritime domain.

The naval chief made the remarks during the Command and Staff Conference of the Pakistan Navy at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

During the conference, Admiral Ashraf, in the backdrop of the ongoing situation in the Middle East, noted that emerging threats in the maritime domain include freedom of navigation, potential disruption to vital Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs) and a volatile maritime security situation across strategic choke-points.

He stressed on acquiring niche and cutting-edge technologies as an absolute strategic necessity for the Pakistan Navy.

The naval chief further underscored the PN’s pivotal role in ensuring peace, stability and regional maritime security.

He highlighted: “PN is providing assurance to the maritime community through its presence in GOO [Gulf of Oman].”

The forum also commemorated the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq, paying tribute to the sacrifices made during the May 2025 conflict, read the statement.

The naval chief remarked on the historic triumph as an enduring testament to national unity and unwavering resolve to defeat any external aggression with an iron fist.

The forum undertook a comprehensive review of the operational preparedness, ongoing initiatives and upcoming events.

“Discussions remained focused on aligning naval priorities with evolving regional maritime security imperatives to chart a clear course for operations preparedness across multiple domains of naval warfare,” read the statement.