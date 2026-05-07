Princess, Junior Andre set to host first podcast together

The duo already set to star on the next series of Celebrity Race Across The World

It must be a proud moment for their parents. It has been reported that Princess and Junior Andre set to land a six-figure deal to host their own podcast together.

Sources say the siblings impressed broadcasters with their sweet bond on Princess' ITV2 reality show, The Princess Diaries.

Now, producers are reportedly keen to sign them.

According to reports, the pair have yet to decide who to sign with, but it's hoped they will be able to go up against fellow UK podcast giants GK Barry and Joe Baggs.

'Princess and Junior are set to host their own podcast together. There was a huge bidding war and they’re still deciding who to sign with,' a source told The Sun.

'It’s worth six figures and everyone is really excited about it. They really impressed a lot of podcast bosses on Princess’s TV show and during TV appearances, it’ll actually be their first time hosting together.'

And it's not the first big project on the horizon for the brother and sister, with the duo already set to star on the next series of Celebrity Race Across The World.