End 'seek and hide approach': PTI demands shifting Bushra, Imran to hospital

Former prime minister Imran Khan (right) along with his wife Bushra Bibi (centre) signs surety bonds for bail in various cases, at the registrar's office in the Lahore High Court on July 17, 2023. — AFP

Bushra reportedly underwent eye laser treatment.

PTI seeks doctors’ supervision during medical tests.

PTI expresses concern over prison health conditions.



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Thursday demanded that PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi be shifted to a hospital for treatment and medical tests under the supervision of their doctors.

In a statement, Barrister Gohar said he had been informed that Bushra Bibi was taken to the hospital last night for eye laser treatment before being shifted back.

“I have requested for family meeting today. Awaiting that - we have grave concerns about Khan [sahib] and Bushra Bibi’s health,” he said.

The PTI chairman demanded that both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi be moved to the hospital “for treatment and medical tests in the presence of their family members under the supervision of their doctors”.

“It is time to change this seek and hide approach to their health issues. Concern is growing. Immediate attention is required,” Barrister Gohar added.

It may be noted that the wife of the former PM had reportedly been shifted back to Adiala jail on Wednesday after undergoing a medical examination at the Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital in Rawalpindi.

Sources last night said that the former first lady was moved to the hospital under tight security arrangements for a scheduled follow-up examination of her eye, previously operated on April 17 at the same facility.

They said that the former first lady was moved to the hospital under tight security arrangements for a scheduled follow-up examination of her eye, previously operated on April 17 at the same facility.

According to sources, periodic follow-up examinations had also been conducted inside Adiala jail since the surgery.

The former first lady underwent eye surgery at the hospital last month after she complained of impaired vision in her right eye, prompting jail administration to arrange an immediate examination by ophthalmology specialists.

Bushra was moved to the healthcare facility on April 16 after doctors confirmed retinal detachment and advised urgent surgery.

After having her consent, the procedure was carried out by Dr Nadeem Qureshi along with a medical panel, sources said at the time.

Following the surgery and an overnight stay at the hospital, Bushra was discharged and transferred back to the Adiala jail.

The former first lady is serving a seven-year sentence in the £190 million corruption case. In December 2025, she was sentenced to 17 years' imprisonment in Toshakhana-2 case involving under-priced purchase of luxury state gifts.