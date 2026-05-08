Taylor Swift slams ex-Vegas performer's ‘Showgirl' lawsuit

Taylor Swift’s legal team has hit back hard against a former Las Vegas performer who is suing the pop star for trademark infringement over her latest album.

Maren Flagg, who performs under the name Maren Wade, filed the lawsuit in March claiming that Swift’s album, The Life of a Showgirl, infringes on her own 2015 trademark for the phrase Confessions of a Showgirl.

In a blunt legal brief filed on Wednesday, Swift’s lawyers dismissed the case as "absurd" and a transparent attempt by Flagg to use the singer’s fame to boost her own brand.

The case cemtres on Flagg’s demand that Swift be blocked from selling album-related merchandise while the legal battle continues.

However, Swift's lawyers argued that the motion "should never have been filed" and pointed out the massive difference between a global pop star and Flagg’s cabaret career.

They noted that Flagg typically performs in tiny venues such as "55+ active communities," golf resorts, and 90-seat dinner theatres, adding that her official website currently lists no upcoming shows at all.

Swift’s lawyers also raised eyebrows by accusing Flagg of trying to cash in on the album’s success before deciding to sue.

According to the court filing, Flagg had never used the phrase "the life of a showgirl" on social media until Swift announced her project.

Following the announcement, Flagg allegedly posted about Swift or the album more than 40 times on her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Swift’s team claims this shows the plaintiff was happy to associate herself with the intellectual property until she saw a legal opportunity.

On the other side, Flagg’s attorney, Jaymie Parkkinen, remains undeterred and plans to file a response next week.

He previously claimed that Swift’s team attempted to trademark the album title but was rejected by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office because it was too similar to Flagg’s existing brand.

Parkkinen argued that while they respect Swift’s success, trademark law is there to protect what creators at every level have built.

He insisted that Flagg earned her trademark and that the case is about ensuring a smaller creator's rights aren't trampled by a global superstar.