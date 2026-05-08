Ariana Grande explains 'petal' is a different kind of breakup album

Grande says she's done being 'shy' and 'polite' in her upcoming album

Ariana Grande’s upcoming project petal is not just a regular old breakup album.

A little over a week after announcing her 8th studio album, the pop star took to her Instagram on Thursday, May 7, to offer the first real glimpse into what fans can expect from her new music.

“Petal [is] basically about something that is full of life, growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging,” Grande says in the video, which shows her addressing her team.

The Grammy-winner, who is currently in a relationship with actor Ethan Slater, then shared that petal is a breakup album — although not in the traditional sense.

“It’s kind of about breaking up with all different kinds of negative attachments, whether it’s monsters in my own head, external voices, things that no longer serve me,” she explained, adding that she “can be talking about one thing, sharing one thing, and people could use it however they want and apply it to their own life.”

But most importantly, Grande is not holding back anymore. “It’s a little feral as well. It’s definitely from a place where I’ve been maybe too shy or polite to tap into before. And this kinda just feels like ‘fuck it,’” she admitted.

Petal (stylised in lowercase) is set to release on July 31, marking her first musical project since 2023’s eternal sunshine.