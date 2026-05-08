Katie Price warned after hinting at driving abroad during UK ban

The media personality has now decided to obtain an international driving license despite her UK driving ban

Katie Price is making new plans to get around her seventh driving ban after husband, Lee, claimed he bought her a Ferrari.

The former glamour model,47, was first disqualified from driving in 2010, and last month, she was banned for a seventh time after failing to respond to police letters.

However, the media personality has now decided to obtain an international driving license despite her UK driving ban.

The update was shared on Katie's social media account as she filmed a clip from the back of a moving car alongside her husband Lee.

Katie said: “Hey guys, we are just going to the hospital to get my stitches taken out and then we are going to Lee’s dad for a cup of tea.”

She added: “And to get my international driving licence…”

Lee interjected and said: “That’s the easy one, then you’ll see the car,” referring to the £180k Ferrari that Lee claimed he gifted his wife.

But Katie’s followers were quick to correct the star, with one writing: “You cannot drive with an international driving licence with a driving ban.

A second said: “Not with a ban in the UK, you can’t as the Dubai authorities do checks.”

According to the GOV UK website, you cannot obtain an International Driving Licence if you are banned from driving in another country.

It is only issued to holders of a valid UK driving licence, which is revoked or suspended when you are banned.

In March, Katie was seen in the driver’s seat of a red Ferrari.