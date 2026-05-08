Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make special gesture for Sadie Sink: Watch

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make special gesture for Sadie Sink

Taylor swift and Travis Kelce have officially entered their “West End theater couple” era — and fans are eating it up.

The engaged pair were spotted at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre this week watching Stranger Things star Sadie Sink take on Romeo & Juliet.

And yes, Swift and Kelce reportedly gave the actress a standing ovation at the end of the show, because apparently casual support now comes with celebrity-level applause.

A video shared online showed the couple standing side by side after the performance, cheering on Sink during her big West End debut opposite Noah Jupe.

The outing doubled as a sweet reunion for Swift and Sink, who previously worked together on All Too Well: The Short Film — aka the project that emotionally destroyed half the internet in 2021.

“She’s been such a huge part of my life,” Sink once said of Swift. “If a song of hers reminded me of a character, I would use it to get into a role.”

But while fans were focused on the theater moment, Kelce accidentally sent Swifties spiraling for another reason entirely: wedding talk.

During a recent New Heights podcast episode, golf star Rory Mcllory compared the emotional chaos of the Masters Champions Dinner to a wedding day.

“Travis, you'll feel this this year whenever you're sitting at your wedding,” McIlroy told him.

Kelce’s response? A smiling, very suspiciously excited: “I can't wait.”

Subtle? Absolutely not.

The couple, who got engaged in August 2025, have stayed mostly private about wedding plans – though matching blazers, London date nights and public standing ovations are starting to feel like a very expensive rom-com montage.