 
Geo News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make special gesture for Sadie Sink: Watch

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's London date night goes theatrical
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 08, 2026

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make special gesture for Sadie Sink: Watch
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make special gesture for Sadie Sink 

Taylor swift and Travis Kelce have officially entered their “West End theater couple” era — and fans are eating it up.

The engaged pair were spotted at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre this week watching Stranger Things star Sadie Sink take on Romeo & Juliet

And yes, Swift and Kelce reportedly gave the actress a standing ovation at the end of the show, because apparently casual support now comes with celebrity-level applause.

A video shared online showed the couple standing side by side after the performance, cheering on Sink during her big West End debut opposite Noah Jupe.

The outing doubled as a sweet reunion for Swift and Sink, who previously worked together on All Too Well: The Short Film — aka the project that emotionally destroyed half the internet in 2021.

“She’s been such a huge part of my life,” Sink once said of Swift. “If a song of hers reminded me of a character, I would use it to get into a role.”

But while fans were focused on the theater moment, Kelce accidentally sent Swifties spiraling for another reason entirely: wedding talk.

During a recent New Heights podcast episode, golf star Rory Mcllory compared the emotional chaos of the Masters Champions Dinner to a wedding day.

“Travis, you'll feel this this year whenever you're sitting at your wedding,” McIlroy told him.

Kelce’s response? A smiling, very suspiciously excited: “I can't wait.”

Subtle? Absolutely not.

The couple, who got engaged in August 2025, have stayed mostly private about wedding plans – though matching blazers, London date nights and public standing ovations are starting to feel like a very expensive rom-com montage.

Stephen Colbert reacts as CBS replaces him with ‘Comics Unleashed'
Stephen Colbert reacts as CBS replaces him with ‘Comics Unleashed'
Kodak Black arrested in Florida on alleged drug trafficking charge
Kodak Black arrested in Florida on alleged drug trafficking charge
Brendan Fraser says he's trying to get 'in shape' for 'The Mummy 4'
Brendan Fraser says he's trying to get 'in shape' for 'The Mummy 4'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy date night in London after ditching Met Gala
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy date night in London after ditching Met Gala
Ariana Grande explains 'petal' is a different kind of breakup album
Ariana Grande explains 'petal' is a different kind of breakup album
Zoë Kravitz breaks silence on Harry Styles comment drama
Zoë Kravitz breaks silence on Harry Styles comment drama
Bonnie Tyler's team issues fresh statement after emergency surgery
Bonnie Tyler's team issues fresh statement after emergency surgery
Nicole Kidman reportedly avoids Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster at Met Gala
Nicole Kidman reportedly avoids Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster at Met Gala