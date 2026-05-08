Mark Hamill's AI Trump grave post sparks White House fury, labelled him 'sick individual'

The White House has blasted Stars Wars icon Mark Hamill over his recent social media post on Bluesky.

Mark Hamill posted on his X (formerly Twitter), featuring an AI-generated image of President Trump lying with his eyes shut, surrounded by daisies on May 6, 2026.

Reacting to the post, the Trump administration’s Rapid Response account on X called Hamill “one sick individual” for the Bluesky post.

The statement further added, “This kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our President.”

The snap was captioned “If Only” and had an inscribed gravestone that read: “Donald J. Trump 1946-2024.”

Hamill, who is widely recognized for starring as Luke Skywalker in the Stars Wars films, later removed the post in question after facing backlash from MAGA supporters.

He wrote, “He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes.

“Long enough to realise he’ll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore.”

The Trump administration has long been maintaining that such aggressive rhetoric has led to political violence in recent years.

The most recent example is the White House Correspondents’s Dinner shooting in April, when a suspect, Cole Allen, breached the security and opened fire on the security personnel.

Just last year, the 31-year-old Charlie Kirk was assassinated when he was addressing the crowd at Utah Valley University on September 10 by a young man, Tyler Robinson.