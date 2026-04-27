What Cole Allen told his family about his targets: WHCD shooting suspect plans exposed

Cole Thomas Allen, 31, the main suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner attack, wrote a handwritten letter to his family that revealed surprising details.

A copy of the alleged letter was accessed by CBS News, which the officials described as the handwritten ‘manifesto’ stated that he planned to target Trump administration officials, “prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest.”

The 31-year-old Allen, who is a California native, was apprehended on Saturday night, April 26, after he tried to rush past a security checkpoint with two firearms and knives.

As per the law enforcement officials who told AP that Allen legally purchased a .38-caliber semiautomatic pistol in October 2023 and a 12-gauge shotgun last year.

Let’s find out what Cole Allen told his family about his target plans in a handwritten letter sent to them prior to the attack.

Besides the chilling details the letter contained, law enforcement officials told the outlet that Allen’s brother had even been surprised by the email he and other family members received.

He alerted the Connecticut police on Saturday night, April 26.

“I may have given a lot of people a surprise today”

Allen used an ironic tone in his alleged letter; he wrote, So I may have given a lot of people a surprise today.”

Then he apologizes, saying, I apologize to my parents for saying I had an interview without specifying it was for ‘Most Wanted.’”

Officials “prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest”—one one

Allen revealed his targets, writing, “He didn’t want the “crimes” of the administration to “coat (his) hands.”

He didn’t mention President Trump or the event by name but mentioned he had intentions to target administration officials “prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest.”

Allen added he wouldn’t target Secret Service, Capitol Police or National Guard troops unless necessary. “I hope they are wearing body armor.”

The fact is, the Secret Service office whom Allen fired at was wearing a bulletproof vest and had been discharged from hospital on Sunday, April 26.

“In order to minimize casualties, I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs," wrote Allen.

Allen blames Hilton hotel security failures

“PS,” he continued, “Ok now that all the sappy stuff is done, what the hell is the Secret Service doing?… No damn security. Not in transport. Not in the hotel. Not in the event.”

Over 2,500 people attended Saturday’s gala, which celebrates the First Amendment.

Now President Trump has hinted at his plans to reschedule the dinner within the next 30 days.