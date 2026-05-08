Fans react to Selma Blair, Reese Witherspoon's emotional reunion

Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair just reminded the internet that some Hollywood friendships really do survive the chaos of time, fame, and questionable late-90’s fashion.

The longtime friends reunited for a cozy lunch this week, and the photos instantly sent fans into a full nostalgia spiral. Blair shared snapshots from the meetup on Instagram, proving that nearly three decades after Cruel Intentions, the duo still have the same effortlessly cool chemistry.

Honestly? Sebastian Valmont would have been stressed.

Reese’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, summed up the mood perfectly in the comments section, writing: “Total babes, then & now.”

The reunion comes as Reese is diving back into the Legally Blonde universe with Elle, the upcoming prequel series for Prime Video.

The show follows Elle Woods in high school before Harvard, heartbreak and that now-iconic orange admissions video changed her life forever.

Newcomer Lexi Minetree is stepping into Elle’s pink heels, while Reese stays involved behind the scenes as executive producer.

According to the show synopsis, the series explores Elle navigating “tricky friendships, forbidden romance, and questionable fashion choices” in 1995 — which honestly sounds like every millennial teen movie rolled into one.

Meanwhile, fans could not help noticing the timing of Reese and Selma’s reunion, especially with the 30th anniversary of Cruel Intentions creeping closer.

The two actresses first worked together in 1998 while filming the cult classic, which hit theaters in 1999 and permanently changed the way an entire generation looked at rosaries and dramatic staircases.

Some friendships fade. Others age like expensive champagne and perfectly preserved VHS tapes.