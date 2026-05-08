‘Hamnet' stars Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal bring fan favourite chemistry back to screen

Oscar-winning icon Jessie Buckley reunites with Paul Mescal for new film

Oscar winning icon Jessie Buckley is set to reunite with Paul Mescal for another emotional movie Hold on to Your Angels, after the pair impressed fans with their chemistry in Hamnet.

Their new project is called Hold on to Your Angels, a romantic outlaw drama which is directed by Beasts of the Southern Wild filmmaker Benh Zeitlin.

The story takes place in Louisiana and follows a troubled outlaw played by Mescal and a strong woman who guides lost souls, played by Buckley.

The two characters, however, fall deeply in love while their world slowly falls apart around them.

The film is expected to be presented at the Cannes Marché du Film, with Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B backing the project.

Fans are already excited because Buckley and Mescal openly praised each other while promoting Hamnet. Moreover, during an award speech, Buckley jokingly told Mescal she could “drink you like water” because of how much she enjoyed working with him.

She also described him as “a giant of the heart” and said their connection on screen felt natural from the beginning.

At the moment, Buckley is busy filming Three Incestuous Sisters alongside Dakota Johnson and Josh O’Connor.

Whereas, Mescal is also working on the upcoming Beatles biopics where he will play Paul McCartney.