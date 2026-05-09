Olivia Culpo expecting second baby with husband Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo has revealed she is pregnant with her second child, sharing the news with fans on her 34th birthday in a family photoshoot that showed off her growing bump.

The former Miss Universe posted to Instagram on 8 May alongside the caption: "Best birthday gift. Baby #2 coming soon."

She also joked on her Instagram Stories that she had been "hiding a special birthday present."

In a playful touch, she wore the same maternity dress she had worn in her 33rd birthday post last year, putting the two bumps side by side for comparison.

Her husband, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, 29, marked the occasion by sharing the post to his own Instagram Stories with the message: "Happy birthday to the best wife and mom on the planet. I love you."

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Colette, in July, meaning the two children will be less than two years apart.

Culpo has been open about the early days of motherhood, describing it as occasionally "scary" but largely joyful.

"Every day is so different and I'm really just trying to sit in because I know it goes by so fast," she said on The Squeeze podcast in October.

"Everybody says these are the days that go by quicker than you could have ever imagined."

McCaffrey has been equally candid about fatherhood.

"Watching your daughter grow has been the coolest thing in my life," he told E! News in February.

"Watching her develop a personality, start to notice the world, smile, move. It's been awesome."

He also shared his thoughts on who Colette resembles: "Some days I'm like, 'Man, she's my twin.' Other days, I see she's a Culpo. I can see the eyebrows and the eyelashes."