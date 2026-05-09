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Dubai clinician accuses Katie Price, Lee Andrews of leaving without paying

It comes after Lee made bizarre claims that he wants to buy a majority stake in Chelsea Football Club
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 09, 2026

Dubai clinician accuses Katie Price, Lee Andrews of leaving without paying
The claim from the aesthetician came after The Sun reported allegations that Lee used fake money to scam women.

Katie Price's self-proclaimed multi-millionaire husband, Lee Andrews, has been accused of not paying surgery bills after the couple visited a Dubai clinic. 

The controversial businessman,43, has been named by a UAE-based aesthetic clinician for allegedly failing to pay for the cosmetic work they underwent in recent months.

The claim from the aesthetician came after The Sun reported allegations that Lee used fake money to scam women.

Following the report, the clinician shared his own experience with the couple.

He said: “This is expected as they both left without paying for their treatment and after multiple sent invoices, I was blocked.

“Although no mention of being unhappy with the results was ever brou- ght to my attention.

“What Katie is experiencing with her treatment is perfectly normal.”But Lee has denied these claims when the The Sun reached out to him.

He has insisted that Katie was left “unable to move her mouth” following the procedure and disputes the charges.

It comes after Lee made bizarre claims that he wants to buy a majority stake in Chelsea Football Club this year for £2bn.

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