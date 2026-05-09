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George Clooney rings in 65th birthday with Amal in St Tropez

George Clooney, Amal got married in Venice in 2014
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 09, 2026

George Clooney rings in 65th birthday with Amal in St Tropez

George Clooney marked his 65th birthday in quintessential French Riviera fashion, stepping out with wife Amal Clooney for a sun-drenched celebration at the legendary Club 55 beach club on Thursday, May 7.

The Oscar winner, fresh from his Chaplin Award Gala honour in New York, arrived arm in arm with Amal as the couple departed their yacht to join friends for lunch.

Their rare PDA moments which included smiles, hand holding, and affectionate glances reflected a marriage that has thrived for over 11 years.

George kept his look effortlessly refined in khaki trousers, a black polo, and tan loafers.

Amal stunned in head-to-toe Emilio Pucci from the spring/summer 2026 runway.

George Clooney rings in 65th birthday with Amal in St Tropez

Her sleeveless paillette top in fiery metallics paired with a daring micro miniskirt featuring thigh high slits, completed with slouch boots trimmed in beads.

The couple’s Riviera outing followed Amal’s headline making Balenciaga moment at the Chaplin Gala.

Married in Venice in 2014, they share 8-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

George Clooney rings in 65th birthday with Amal in St Tropez

They recently secured French citizenship in December 2025.

George, candid about aging in Hollywood, told PEOPLE last month: “It’s a weird thing. As you get older, it’s hard to watch movies when you were younger because you’re like, ‘Holy s***, that doesn’t even look like me anymore.’”

Yet he remains energized, developing Ocean’s 14 with Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Julia Roberts, set to begin production in October.

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