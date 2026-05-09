Marka-e-Haq: Islamabad administration issues traffic diversion plan for May 10

People wave flags in celebration after the ceasefire announcement between Pakistan and India, in Islamabad, on May 10, 2025. — Reuters

The Islamabad Traffic Police have issued an advisory ahead of a scheduled event set to be held to mark the first anniversary of "Marka-e-Haq" (battle of truth) on May 10, 2026.

According to the advisory posted on X by the Islamabad deputy commissioner, temporary traffic diversions will remain in place across several key routes in the capital city from 6pm to 12 midnight on May 10.

"Islamabad Traffic Police, has issued a comprehensive Traffic Advisory for 10 May 2026 regarding the Battle of Truth event," he wrote.

Marka-e-Haq refers to the 19-day military conflict with India, spanning April 22 to May 10, 2025. The battle ended with Pakistan military’s decisive response to Indian aggression on May 10 last year.

As per the diversion plan, Srinagar Highway will remain closed from Korianwala Chowk to Peshawar Mor in both directions, and Islamabad Expressway will be closed from Faizabad to Khayaban Chowk for all types of traffic movement during the period.

Commuters traveling from the motorway or Islamabad Chowk towards Bhara Kahu or Murree are advised to use 9th Avenue, Colonel Sher Khan Road, and IJP Road as alternative routes.

Similarly, those coming from Murree or Bhara Kahu towards the Motorway have been advised to follow Murree Road via Faizabad, continuing through Colonel Sher Khan Road and 9th Avenue.

The motorists moving from the motorway towards the Red Zone or nearby sectors are advised to take Peshawar Mor, then proceed via 9th Avenue to Jinnah Avenue or Margalla Road.

Likewise, the residents of the Red Zone and adjoining sectors heading towards Rawalpindi or the motorway have been advised to use Margalla Road or Jinnah Avenue and connect to 9th Avenue.

Commuters coming from the Expressway towards Islamabad sectors are asked to divert via Faizabad, Colonel Sher Khan Road, and 9th Avenue.

The motorists from Rawalpindi to Islamabad may use Colonel Sher Khan Road or Faqir Aapi Road connecting to 9th Avenue, while those traveling from Rawalpindi Scheme III can use Rawal Road, Murree Road, Club Road, or routes toward Red Zone, Bhara Kahu, and Murree, depending on their destination.

Likewise, traffic from Murree and Bhara Kahu heading towards Koral or Rawat T-Cross is advised to use Korang Road via Bani Gala, Park Road, and Lehtrar Road. Meanwhile, commuters from Peshawar Mor towards Koral or Rawat T-Cross should use 9th Avenue, Stadium Double Road, and Rawal Road.

All LTV vehicles will be diverted from Rawat T-Cross towards Rawalpindi from 5pm to 12 midnight

"Citizens are requested to plan their travel accordingly, use alternative routes, avoid unnecessary movement during peak hours, and cooperate with traffic officials to ensure smooth traffic flow and public convenience," the deputy commissioner said.