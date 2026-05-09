Blake Lively's Met Gala look came with major fashion drama

Blake Lively may have looked effortlessly glamorous floating up the Met Gala steps in a jaw-dropping archival Atelier Versace gown — but behind the scenes, fashion insiders say the road to that red carpet was anything but smooth.

As per sources, several powerhouse fashion houses quietly backed away from dressing the actress before Anna Wintour reportedly stepped in to save the situation.

“This wasn’t about designers being afraid of looking mean,” one insider claimed. “It was about not wanting to look like they were backing a mean girl.”

The alleged hesitation comes amid Blake’s ongoing public fallout with Justin Baldoni – drama insiders say has seriously shaken her once-golden status in elite fashion circles.

“Blake’s brand has absolutely collapsed in certain fashion circles,” another source alleged. “A few years ago, having Blake wear your gown was considered a huge win. Now some designers think it hurts more than it helps.”

And in the luxury fashion world, perception is everything.

“Luxury brands are obsessed with image,” a fashion insider explained. “Right now, Blake comes with baggage, drama, and polarization — and fashion houses hate distraction.”

That’s reportedly when Anna made her move.

Sources claim the Vogue powerhouse personally invited Blake, secured her a coveted seat at her own table, and privately reassured nervous designers that the actress was still firmly part of fashion’s inner circle.

“Once Anna publicly backed Blake, the resistance softened immediately,” a source said. “Without her, Blake probably doesn’t get through the door in the same way.”

So yes –Blake got her glittering Met Gala comeback. But if insiders are to be believed, it took fashion’s most powerful woman to make it happen.