Rain, thunderstorm expected in parts of country from May 10 to 12: PMD

Vehicles and bikers make their way through heavy rain at Zero Point in Islamabad on August 15, 2024. — APP

Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK likely to receive rain from Sunday onwards.

PMD warns lightning and windstorms may damage weak structures.

Tourists, farmers advised caution amid weather forecast.



The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dust-thunderstorm and rain in the upper parts of the country from the evening of May 10 to May 12 under the influence of a fresh westerly wave that entered northwestern regions on Saturday.

According to the Met Office, the weather system is likely to persist in the upper parts until May 12 night, bringing rain, wind, and thunderstorms to several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), with occasional gaps.

The affected areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa include Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Kohat, Kurram and adjoining districts from May 10 evening to May 12.

In Punjab and Islamabad, rain, wind, and thunderstorms are expected in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Narowal during the same period.

The weatherman said rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit and other areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, while AJK's Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Bagh, Kotli and Mirpur are likely to receive rain from May 11 to 13.

The PMD said the weather system is likely to provide relief from the prevailing hot weather in the upper parts of the country, while very hot conditions are expected to continue in southern regions, including south Punjab, Sindh and parts of Balochistan.

The PMD warned that windstorms and lightning could damage weak structures, including electric poles, billboards and solar panels during the forecast period.

Farmers, particularly those engaged in wheat harvesting, have been advised to manage crop activities carefully in view of expected dust storms and rain.

The department also warned of possible landslides in vulnerable areas of upper KP, GB and AJK.

Tourists and travellers have been advised to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during the forecast period, while all authorities concerned have been asked to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward situation.