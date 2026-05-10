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Matt Damon and Ben Affleck hit with lawsuit over Netflix crime film

Miami police claimed 'The Rip' portrays them as corrupt and dishonest
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 10, 2026

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck hit with lawsuit over Netflix crime film
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck hit with lawsuit over Netflix crime film

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are facing legal trouble over their Netflix crime thriller The Rip.

Miami police filed a lawsuit claiming that the film damaged their reputation.

The movie, which was released in January under Damon and Affleck’s production company Artists Equity, is inspired by the 2016 Miami Lakes narcotics raid.

The case involved a major police operation that led to the seizure of more than 24 million dollars in cash.

Police officers involved in the real operation now say the film gives a false and unfair image of what happened.

According to the lawsuit reported by local media, they argue that the movie portrays them as corrupt and dishonest.

Detective Jonathan Santana, who led the original case, said the film has changed how people see him.

He explained that instead of being respected for his work, he is now facing jokes and accusations from the public about stealing money.

The lawsuit claims the movie includes made up scenes showing officers behaving illegally, working with criminals and considering taking seized cash for themselves.

The officers say that this has caused lasting harm to their reputations.

Their lawyer also argued that the characters in the film were as “dirty” and unfairly damaged their clients’ names.

The Rip, which also stars Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Scott Adkins and Steven Yeun, continue to face criticism for its portrayal of real events and the city where the raid originally took place.

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