Will Smith gets major boost as harassment claims challenged in court

Will Smith has got a small legal win in a sexual harassment case after a judge in California rejected some of the main claims made against him.

The case was filed by violinist Brian King Joseph, who accused Smith and his team of misconduct during preparations for a tour.

He also claimed he felt unsafe during parts of the process and raised concerns about what happened behind the scenes.

But now, a judge has looked at the case and said some of the claims do not clearly show sexual misconduct by Will.

The court also said a few parts of the complaint do not have enough strong details to support them.

Because of this, those parts of the case have been dismissed for now.

However, Brian still has a chance to change and refile his complaint within 30 days if he wants to continue.

Brian also shared claims about strange incidents during travel, including a hotel room situation that made him feel uneasy.

He later spoke publicly about raising safety concerns. Moreover, the star's legal team has strongly denied all accusations.

They say the claims are false and have promised to fight the case in court.

For now, the case is still not fully over, but this ruling has given Will Smith an early legal boost.