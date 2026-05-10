President pays tribute to armed forces, says Marka-e-Haq proved Pakistan's strength

President Asif Ali Zardari. —X/PresOfPakistan

President says ‘every Pakistani became soldier’ when war was imposed.

Asserts Pakistan now recognised globally as force for peace, stability.

Says Pakistan helped facilitate US-Iran ceasefire through diplomacy.



President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday honoured the nation and armed forces on the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq, praising the military leadership for delivering what he described as a resolute, calculated and disciplined response to external aggression.

In a statement issued by the Presidency’s Media Wing, the president termed the leadership, strategy and “courageous decisions” of Field Marshal Asim Munir instrumental in the success of the operation. He also lauded Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu and Pakistan Air Force for their “exceptional skill and professional excellence,” while commending Admiral Naveed Ashraf and the naval forces for maintaining full operational readiness and robust defence capabilities.

President Zardari said the events of April and May last year were not merely a military episode but a moment of national reckoning. “When India, under the guise of a Pahalgam false flag operation, launched unprovoked strikes on our soil targeting civilian areas as well as military installations, Pakistan responded with discipline, precision, courage and unity,” he said.

The president said Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, described as the decisive centrepiece of Marka-e-Haq, demonstrated the capabilities of Pakistan’s armed forces when backed by national unity. “Our response was calibrated, measured, precise and proportionate. Our message was unambiguous,” he said, adding that Marka-e-Haq showed the world that Pakistan’s deterrence rested on professional competence, tri-service coordination and the unwavering resolve of its people. Paying tribute to the armed forces and martyrs, President Zardari said every Pakistani became a soldier when war was imposed on the country. “It is part of our DNA that when a war is imposed on us, every Pakistani becomes a soldier — some in uniform and most without,” he remarked.

The president said Pakistan was now recognised globally as a state capable not only of defending itself but also of contributing to peace and stability. Referring to recent tensions in West Asia, he said Pakistan had played a key diplomatic role in facilitating a ceasefire between the United States and Iran and encouraging both sides towards negotiations. “Our efforts helped avoid further bloodshed and contributed to stabilising the broader regional environment,” he said, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to promoting peace, dialogue and stability.

On the Kashmir dispute, the president said no honest assessment of South Asia’s security challenges could ignore the issue, which he described as the root cause of regional instability.

President Zardari also criticised India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, terming it tantamount to the “weaponisation of water.” He noted that the treaty, brokered by the World Bank and signed in 1960, had survived wars and decades of hostility between two nuclear-armed neighbours. “It was designed to be beyond the reach of political crises,” he said, adding that India’s unilateral decision to place the agreement in abeyance lacked legal basis and threatened the livelihoods of millions. “Water is not a bargaining chip,” the president said, reiterating that Pakistan would defend its water rights with the same determination shown in defence of its territory.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s stance on terrorism, President Zardari said the country itself remained a victim of terrorism and was determined to eliminate “Fitna al-Khawarij” and “Fitna al-Hindustan” in all forms.