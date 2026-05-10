Any future aggression will have far-reaching consequences, warns CDF Munir at Marka-e-Haq anniversary

Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is addressing a special ceremony to commemorate the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq held at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi on May 10, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir warned that any future aggression against Pakistan would have "far-reaching and painful consequences" as the country marks one year since Marka-e-Haq.

"Pakistan, its people, and armed forces achieved a remarkable success in Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos with divine help, while the enemy suffered defeat and humiliation," he said while addressing a special ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, to commemorate the first anniversary of the Marka-e-Haq.

CDF Munir, Air Chief Marshal Sidhu, and Admiral Ashraf laid floral wreaths at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada (Martyrs' Monument), while contingents from the three armed forces presented a ceremonial salute.

Addressing the special ceremony, CDF Munir said the day was a matter of pride for the entire nation, adding that the success demonstrated the country’s strength, unity, and resolve in the face of challenges.

He pointed out that Marka-e-Haq was not merely a war between two countries but a decisive battle between “two ideologies” in which truth ultimately prevailed.

He said the confrontation from the night of May 6-7 until May 10 was an unsuccessful attempt by the enemy to test Pakistan’s national resolve and dignity.

Field Marshal Munir said Pakistan, its people, and the armed forces achieved an unparalleled victory in Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos with the blessings of Allah.

He said that falsehood faced defeat in the battle, while Pakistan emerged successful with unity, resolve, and professional capability.

"India's dream was to subject Pakistan to military aggression and diplomatic isolation," he said, adding that India wanted to isolate Pakistan and alter the balance of power in the region.



CDF Munir said that India’s ambitions were far beyond its stature and capabilities, noting that Pakistan would never allow India’s “dream” to materialise.

The army chief also said the enemy had forgotten that Pakistan's armed forces had never bowed to the dominance of power in the past and would never do so in the future.

He also paid tribute to the unarmed women, elderly people, and innocent children martyred during Marka-e-Haq.

"Pakistan regarded the sacrifices of its martyrs as a sacred trust and viewed its strength as a responsibility," he said, adding that the country considered its success a blessing from Almighty Allah.

Field Marshal Munir said the message from the people and national leadership was clear that no compromise would be accepted on Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national dignity.

He also said the battle was not only won on the battlefield but also at the national level across all sectors.

"The entire nation stood like a solid wall in the defense of the homeland," he said, noting that when Indian missiles fell, a large number of people came out in support of the country’s defense.

He further said that the brave "Shaheens" [Air force personnel] set an example of the longest and most decisive war of the modern era.

CDF Munir said that the Shaheens shot down the enemy's advanced warplanes and destroyed its installations.

"India suffered severe human and financial losses as a result of the conflict," he said, adding that the enemy would continue to pay the price of this loss in the times to come.

He said that Pakistan's strategic missiles and Shaheen systems had successfully struck more than 26 enemy military targets.

“Alhamdulillah! Today, Pakistan's defence is fully impregnable against any external aggression,” CDF Munir said, warning that any future hostile action against Pakistan will have serious, far-reaching, and painful consequences.

CDF Munir also said that India, having ruled out conventional warfare against Pakistan, is resorting to terrorism. He urged Afghanistan to eliminate terrorist camps and safe havens within its territory.

Paying tribute to the bravery of Pakistani citizens, the armed forces, and law enforcement agencies, he especially commended personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

“We will avenge the blood of every innocent Pakistani,” he declared, adding that Pakistan’s fight against terrorism will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir, he said, “No story of Pakistan is complete without Kashmir,” and pledged to continue political, diplomatic, and moral support for the Kashmiri people on all fronts.

CDF Munir said that present and future wars will involve multi-domain operations, incorporating long-range weapons, drones, cyber capabilities, and artificial intelligence.

He added that Defence Forces Headquarters have been established to align Pakistan’s armed forces with modern operational requirements.

Reflecting on the past year, he said that Pakistan’s national prestige has grown, earning global recognition, and the country now has more friends than ever before.

Field Marshal Munir also highlighted a strategic mutual defence agreement with Saudi Arabia, calling it a “historic step” in advancing mutual security and diplomatic achievements.

Marka-e-Haq refers to the 19-day military conflict with India, spanning April 22 to May 10, 2025.

On May 6-7 last year, India launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan, following an attack on tourists in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan, during the 87-hour conflict, downed eight Indian fighter jets, including French-made Rafale, and dozens of drones. The war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.