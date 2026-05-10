Cardi B cosies up to Stefon Diggs amid reconciliation rumours

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs appear to give their relationship another chance

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs may be giving their romance another shot.

The pair — who split three months after welcoming their first child together in November 2025 — were spotted getting affectionate at a Mother’s Day event, adding fresh fuel to reconciliation rumours.

According to clips circulating on social media, the Grammy-winning rapper and NFL star looked cosy during the Diggs Deep Foundation Mother’s Day wellness event, with Diggs kissing Cardi on the cheek and wrapping his arm tightly around her waist as they mingled with attendees.

Other videos showed Cardi linking her arm with Diggs as they walked through the venue. She even spent time bonding with Diggs’ mother Stephanie as the women celebrated motherhood.

Their latest outing has only intensified speculation that they’ve quietly rekindled things after first sparking reunion rumours in April. That month, Diggs attended Cardi’s Little Miss Drama Tour stop in Washington, DC, before later joining her at the afterparty.

The two reportedly called it quits shortly after Super Bowl 2026 in February. They also unfollowed each other on Instagram, with an insider telling People magazine that Cardi “couldn’t trust” him.

Still, their latest appearance suggests the former couple may be finding their way back to each other.

Cardi and Diggs went public with their relationship in May 2025 and welcomed a baby boy later that year. The Bodack Yellow hitmaker also shares three children with estranged husband Offset, whom she filed to divorce from for the second time in 2024.