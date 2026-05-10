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Pakistan, Qatar vow support for dialogue, lasting peace efforts in Mideast

PM Shehbaz, Qatar's prime minister stress constructive engagement by all parties to ensure success of peace efforts
By
Web Desk
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Published May 10, 2026

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and Qatars Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Jassim Al Thani. — Online/Reuters/File
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Jassim Al Thani. — Online/Reuters/File
  • PM Shehbaz, Qatari PM review progress on peace initiatives.
  • Premier hails Qatar's emir for backing Pakistan's peace efforts.
  • Looking forward to Qatari emir's visit to Pakistan: PM Shehbaz.

Pakistan and Qatar on Sunday reiterated their shared commitment to support all ongoing efforts aimed at promoting lasting peace and constructive dialogue across the region, stressing constructive engagement to ensure the success of ongoing peace efforts.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani made the remarks during a telephone conversation, during which they discussed evolving regional situation and ongoing efforts to promote peace across the region.

Taking to his X handle, PM Shehbaz said that he and the Qatari prime minister reviewed progress regarding peace initiatives aimed at promoting regional stability.

The premier said that he conveyed his appreciation to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani "for his wise leadership and for Qatar's continued support for Pakistan's sincere efforts" to advance regional peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy.

Both leaders exchanged views on recent developments and reviewed progress regarding peace initiatives aimed at promoting regional stability, read a statement issued by the PM Office.

PM Shehbaz and the Qatari prime minister underscored the importance of constructive engagement by all parties to ensure the success of ongoing peace efforts, it said.

During their conversation, PM Shehbaz said that he was looking forward to the upcoming visit of the Qatari emir to Pakistan.

"The visit of His Highness the Amir would help both sides to further strengthen and expand the enduring Pakistan-Qatar partnership," the statement said.

The call comes amid Pakistan's ongoing efforts to help ease tensions in the Middle East, triggered by the US-Israel attacks on Iran on February 28.

Islamabad emerged as a key mediator between Tehran and Washington during and after the six-week conflict, which ended on April 8 with a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan.

After mediating the ceasefire, Islamabad hosted delegations from the US and Iran for peace talks on April 10. However, the negotiations ultimately failed to yield an agreement for a permanent end to the war.

Despite the deadlock between Washington and Tehran, Pakistan has continued its diplomatic engagement with both sides in an effort to bring them back to the negotiating table.

A reporter for French broadcaster LCI, Margot Haddad, said on Saturday that US President Donald Trump had told her in a brief interview he still expected to find out Iran's answer "very soon" to Washington's latest proposal for a peace deal.

A day before that, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said that the US proposal was still "under review".

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