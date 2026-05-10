Pakistan embassy in Washington commemorates Marka-e-Haq anniversary, honours national unity

Pakistan Embassy in Washington hosts grand ceremony to commemorate the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq. — APP

The Pakistan Embassy in Washington hosted a grand ceremony to commemorate the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq — a testament of historical significance to Pakistan’s unity, resilience, and unwavering national resolve.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of participants, including members of the Pakistani-American diaspora, scholars, students, business leaders, embassy officials, and media representatives.

Members of the Pakistani-American community participated enthusiastically, reaffirming their deep love for and commitment to the homeland as well as solidarity with the nation. Patriotic songs and spirited chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” filled the atmosphere, reflecting renewed national pride, unity, and collective resolve.

The ceremony paid rich tribute to the brave men and women of Pakistan’s Armed Forces for safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national dignity with exemplary professionalism and courage. The civil and military leadership was also commended for its decisive stewardship during a critical period for the nation.

Messages from the President Zardari and the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were read out on the occasion, while video messages from the Deputy Prime Minister and the Defence Minister reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to defending the homeland at all costs.

Pakistan Embassy in Washington hosts grand ceremony to commemorate the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq. — APP

Defence Attache Brigadier Irfan Ali read out the message from the Chief of Defence Forces/Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Addressing the gathering, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, highlighted the significance of Marka-e-Haq and the collective resolve demonstrated by the Pakistani nation. He emphasised that Pakistan’s strategic importance, resilience, and role in promoting regional and global peace continued to gain strength.

“Our unity is our strength, and it was displayed during the conflict in May 2025. The nation stood shoulder to shoulder with its leadership and the valiant armed forces in defeating the sinister designs of the enemy,” the Ambassador remarked.

The ambassador noted that the victory against provocation was a collective triumph led by the country’s civil-military and diplomatic leadership. He underscored that while Pakistan remained committed to regional and global peace, the desire should never be mistaken for weakness.

He appreciated the positive role played by the US President Donald Trump in supporting ceasefire efforts between the two nuclear powers.

Looking toward the future, the ambassador linked national defence with economic sovereignty, stating that the concept of Bunyan-um-Marsoos would be fully realised in the non-kinetic domain once Pakistan achieved economic stability and prosperity.

He urged the Pakistani American diaspora to step in and step up their vital role geared to strengthening the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and the United States.

The evening featured a documentary chronicling the nation's defence efforts and live performances of national songs, adding further spirit to the evening, with audiences passionately chanting slogans of “Pakistan Hamesha Zindabad.”

The ceremony concluded with a renewed national pledge for unity, progress and collective responsibility toward building a stronger and more prosperous Pakistan.