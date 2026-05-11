25 sacrificial goats worth Rs1.9m 'stolen' in Karachi

(Representational image) A motorist carrying goat on a bike in Karachi on Sunday, May 10, 2026. — PPI/File

KARACHI: Unidentified people stole 25 goats worth more than Rs1.9 million from Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area after loading the sacrificial animals into a mini-truck late at night, police and the owner said on Sunday.

The incident took place between Friday and Saturday night in Block 8-A of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, where the goats had been tied at a plot ahead of Eid ul Adha.

According to police, the suspects arrived on motorcycles and in a car before loading the goats into a mini-truck and fleeing the scene.

CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced, showing the suspects taking away the animals.

The owner of the goats, identified as Muhammad Osama Khan, said the stolen animals were worth over Rs1.9 million and had been brought to Karachi for sale during Eid ul Adha.

A report of the theft has been registered at the Malir Cantt police station.

Police officials said efforts were underway to trace and arrest the suspects with the help of CCTV footage and videos, while further investigations into the incident are continuing.

This is not an isolated incident, as thefts of sacrificial animals have increasingly become a recurring trend in various cities across Pakistan ahead of Eid ul Adha in recent years.