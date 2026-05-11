 
Geo News

25 sacrificial goats worth Rs1.9m 'stolen' in Karachi

CCTV footage shows suspects loading animals into mini-truck during late-night theft
By
Web Desk
|

Published May 11, 2026

(Representational image) A motorist carrying goat on a bike in Karachi on Sunday, May 10, 2026. — PPI/File
(Representational image) A motorist carrying goat on a bike in Karachi on Sunday, May 10, 2026. — PPI/File

KARACHI: Unidentified people stole 25 goats worth more than Rs1.9 million from Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area after loading the sacrificial animals into a mini-truck late at night, police and the owner said on Sunday.

The incident took place between Friday and Saturday night in Block 8-A of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, where the goats had been tied at a plot ahead of Eid ul Adha.

According to police, the suspects arrived on motorcycles and in a car before loading the goats into a mini-truck and fleeing the scene.

CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced, showing the suspects taking away the animals.

The owner of the goats, identified as Muhammad Osama Khan, said the stolen animals were worth over Rs1.9 million and had been brought to Karachi for sale during Eid ul Adha.

A report of the theft has been registered at the Malir Cantt police station.

Police officials said efforts were underway to trace and arrest the suspects with the help of CCTV footage and videos, while further investigations into the incident are continuing.

This is not an isolated incident, as thefts of sacrificial animals have increasingly become a recurring trend in various cities across Pakistan ahead of Eid ul Adha in recent years.

Pakistan, Qatar vow support for dialogue, lasting peace efforts in Mideast
Pakistan, Qatar vow support for dialogue, lasting peace efforts in Mideast
Wife arrested in Dr Sarang murder case
Wife arrested in Dr Sarang murder case
10 key takeaways from CDF Munir's speech commemorating Marka-e-Haq
10 key takeaways from CDF Munir's speech commemorating Marka-e-Haq
Internet users may face 'degraded' connectivity: PTCL
Internet users may face 'degraded' connectivity: PTCL
Any future aggression will have far-reaching consequences, warns CDF Munir on Marka-e-Haq anniversary video
Any future aggression will have far-reaching consequences, warns CDF Munir on Marka-e-Haq anniversary
President pays tribute to armed forces, says Marka-e-Haq proved Pakistan's strength
President pays tribute to armed forces, says Marka-e-Haq proved Pakistan's strength
Pakistan seeks peace but resolute in defending sovereignty: PM Shehbaz video
Pakistan seeks peace but resolute in defending sovereignty: PM Shehbaz
In pictures: Nationwide rallies celebrate victory over India in May conflict
In pictures: Nationwide rallies celebrate victory over India in May conflict