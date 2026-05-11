PM orders probe as four dead in attack on Punjab MPA's residence in Toba Tek Singh

Punjab MPA Ayub Gadhi in this undated photo. — pap.gov.pk

Unidentified assailants opened fire on Gadhi's dera : DPO

Attack on Punjab MPA "extremely concerning: PM.

Punjab CM orders immediate arrest of attackers.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday ordered an immediate inquiry after an attack on former provincial minister and PML-N MPA Ayub Gadhi's dera (residence) in Punjab's Toba Tek Singh district left him injured and four others dead.

In a statement, the prime minister directed authorities to identify those responsible for the attack and ensure that criminals are brought to justice, state media reported.

Calling Gadhi one of the hardworking workers of the PML-N, the prime minister said that the attack on the MPA while he was listening to public grievances was "extremely concerning".

The premier prayed for the souls of those who lost their lives in the incident and for the bereaved families.

The premier's statement comes a day after unidentified attackers opened fire at Gadhi's dera, leaving him injured while four of his companions were killed.

At the time, Toba Tek Singh district police officer (DPO) said that Gadhi was shifted to the DHQ Hospital, adding that raids were being conducted to arrest the suspects involved in the attack.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif sought a report from relevant authorities following the deadly attack on the former provincial minister.

In a statement, the Punjab CM condemned and expressed grief over the deaths and ordered the immediate arrest of those responsible.

CM Maryam extended condolences to the families of those killed in the incident and directed authorities to ensure the best possible medical facilities for the injured.

The chief minister prayed for the recovery of Gadhi and other injured individuals.