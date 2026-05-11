Intel agencies foil Islamabad attack plot, arrest female suicide bomber: Balochistan CM

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, along with a suspected female suicide bomber, addresses a press conference in Quetta on May 11, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News

Sarfraz Bugti says timely action prevented major catastrophe.

Reveals suspect assigned suicide mission targeting Islamabad.

Arrested woman threatened with father's killing: CM Bugti.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said on Monday that intelligence agencies prevented a major catastrophe by arresting a female suicide bomber in Balochistan who was assigned to carry out a terrorist attack in Islamabad.

CM Bugti, addressing a press conference in Quetta alongside the detained woman, said the suspect was on a suicide mission in the federal capital and intelligence agencies foiled the terrorism plan via a timely action.

The chief minister said terrorists have no connection with Baloch traditions, adding that while the government wanted girls to receive education, terrorists were forcing them into suicide missions.

He said the arrested woman would be handed over to her father respectfully, adding that terrorist groups exploited women and young girls to satisfy their international handlers.

CM Bugti further said the woman had been threatened that her father would be killed if she refused to carry out the suicide attack.

The Balochistan chief minister thanked intelligence agencies for saving the country from a major disaster.

In September 2024, the provincial government presented a suspected female suicide bomber, Adeela Baloch, before the media, who was arrested in Turbat, where she said security agencies rescued her after a separatist group allegedly attempted to exploit her.

Adeela Baloch stated she had been brainwashed, warning that young people are being systematically lured into terrorism by extremist networks.

Pakistan, since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021, has witnessed an increase in cross-border terrorist activity, particularly in the provinces of KP and Balochistan, which share a border with Afghanistan.

In January, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry revealed that law enforcement agencies carried out a total of 75,175 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across the country in 2025.

Breaking it down regionally, he stated that KP witnessed 14,658 IBOs, Balochistan accounted for 58,778, and the remaining 1,739 operations took place across other parts of Pakistan.

Lt Gen Chaudhry reported that a total of 5,397 terrorist incidents occurred nationwide last year. KP accounted for the majority with 3,811 incidents, Balochistan recorded 1,557, and only 29 incidents were reported in the rest of the country.