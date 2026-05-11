HEC revamps degree attestation system with fully online, paperless process

Published May 11, 2026
Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Niaz Ahmad Akhtar on Monday announced a comprehensive upgrade to the Degree Attestation System (DAS), introducing a fully online and paperless mechanism aimed at modernising verification services for students and graduates across Pakistan.
In a post on X, Akhtar said the new system eliminates the need for applicants to physically visit HEC offices or submit original documents, as the entire process has now been digitised to enhance ease and accessibility.
He further explained that the newly introduced "e-Attestation Certificate System" is designed to offer a secure, efficient, and user-friendly experience, with online verification of attested documents and certificates available across all relevant institutions.
According to the commission, the upgraded online DAS will be formally launched and become effective from May 11, with complete details available on its official website.
Separately, it emerged in April that the commission was preparing to introduce a fully digital degree attestation system based on a blockchain-enabled platform, allowing students and graduates to submit requests and track their applications.
The higher education regulator had signed an agreement with CMPak and its joint venture partner Wibbow Technologies to develop the platform, which is particularly aimed at facilitating applicants living outside major cities or applying from abroad.