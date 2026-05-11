HEC revamps degree attestation system with fully online, paperless process

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) building seen in this image. — Screengrab via Facebook@HECPakistan2002/File

Applicants no longer required to visit HEC offices physically.

e-Attestation system ensures secure document verification.

Applications submitted 24/7 via HEC e-services portal.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Niaz Ahmad Akhtar on Monday announced a comprehensive upgrade to the Degree Attestation System (DAS), introducing a fully online and paperless mechanism aimed at modernising verification services for students and graduates across Pakistan.

In a post on X, Akhtar said the new system eliminates the need for applicants to physically visit HEC offices or submit original documents, as the entire process has now been digitised to enhance ease and accessibility.

He further explained that the newly introduced "e-Attestation Certificate System" is designed to offer a secure, efficient, and user-friendly experience, with online verification of attested documents and certificates available across all relevant institutions.

According to the commission, the upgraded online DAS will be formally launched and become effective from May 11, with complete details available on its official website.

Applications can be submitted 24/7 through the online portal www.eservices.hec.gov.pk.

Candidates apply by creating an account and providing personal and academic details.

Applicants can upload transcripts online for HEC scrutiny and university-level verification of credentials.

Payment is made online through the 1-Link payment system.

An e-attestation certificate is issued for the submitted documents after final review.

Applicants will receive notifications via SMS and email upon completion of the process.

The verifiable certificate can also be downloaded directly from the HEC online portal account.

Separately, it emerged in April that the commission was preparing to introduce a fully digital degree attestation system based on a blockchain-enabled platform, allowing students and graduates to submit requests and track their applications.

The higher education regulator had signed an agreement with CMPak and its joint venture partner Wibbow Technologies to develop the platform, which is particularly aimed at facilitating applicants living outside major cities or applying from abroad.