In meeting with PM Shehbaz, President Zardari urges relief for common man

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) meets President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on May 11, 2026. — President House

PM Shehbaz meets President Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Both leaders discuss regional situation and Afghan issue.

Huddle pays tribute to martyrs of the Marka-e-Haq.



President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday directed that all possible measures should be taken to provide relief to the common man amid the ongoing Middle East crisis.

The president made the remarks during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

He instructed the government to take steps to curb inflationary pressures and ensure the availability of essential commodities.

The head of the state said that despite the difficult geographical and regional situation, tensions in the Middle East and disruption of the supply chain, maximum relief should be provided to the people.

The military escalation in the Middle East poses significant risks of energy disruptions and economic instability worldwide. The US-Israel war on Iran and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz—one of the most critical routes for oil and LNG shipments—are disrupting global energy supplies.

In view of the high oil rate in the global market, the Petroleum Division on Friday increased petrol and diesel prices by nearly Rs15 per litre each for the next week.

The price of petrol jumped from Rs399.86 to Rs414.78, while the HSD price increased from Rs399.58 to Rs414.58 per litre.

In today’s meeting, matters related to Afghanistan, the country’s overall situation and the changing situation in the region were discussed.

The huddle paid tribute to the martyrs of the Marka-e-Haq and the professional capabilities of the armed forces of Pakistan, and reiterated the unwavering commitment to national defence.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Senator Saleem Mandviwala and Dr Asim were also present in the meeting.