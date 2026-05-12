AS-level maths second paper leaked; IBCC confirms breach

Students can be seen in an examination hall in Karachi during Cambridge exams on April 26, 2021. — X/Deputy Commissioner South Karachi

The second paper of AS-level mathematics under Cambridge International Education (CIE) was leaked, with education authorities confirming the breach on Tuesday.

IBCC Executive Director Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah confirmed the breach, saying they were awaiting a formal and detailed stance from Cambridge.

"Cambridge has also initially confirmed the paper leak, and it is unfortunate that such leaks continue," he added.



This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.