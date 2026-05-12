KP CM Afridi joins Imran's sisters staging sit-in near Adiala jail

KP CM Sohail Afridi talking to PTI founder Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan during a sit-in on Adiala Road in Rawalpindi on May 12, 2026. — Facebook/@ImMuhammadSohailAfridi

Police seal Adiala Road amid strict security deployment.

PTI leaders and supporters gather at Factory check post.

Section 144 enforced across Rawalpindi, Islamabad.

RAWALPINDI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Tuesday joined a sit-in alongside Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan’s sisters near Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, amid heightened security measures and the enforcement of Section 144 in the twin cities.

Khan completed 1,000 days in custody earlier this week, having been jailed in August 2023. Jail authorities have repeatedly denied permission for his family members and PTI leaders to meet him despite multiple requests.

The former ruling party has expressed concerns over the health condition of ex-PM Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi after both recently underwent eye procedures.

It has long been demanding their immediate transfer to a hospital for proper medical care and diagnostic testing under the supervision of their doctors and family members.

KP CM Sohail Afridi joins sit-in staged by PTI founder Imran Khan's sisters on Adiala Road in Rawalpindi on May 12, 2026. — Facebook/@ImMuhammadSohailAfridi

Today's sit-in coincided with the scheduled meeting day for the jailed PTI founder at the Adiala jail, where authorities had already imposed restrictions, banning all forms of public gatherings in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

CM Afridi arrived at the Factory check post on Adiala Road with official protocol, where the former prime minister's sisters, including Aleema Khan, have staged the sit-in.

Several PTI leaders, including Salman Akram Raja, Shahid Khattak, Naeem Haider Panjutha and Niazullah Niazi, along with party workers, were also present at the sit-in.

Meanwhile, police completely sealed Adiala Road by placing barriers along the route, while heavy contingents were deployed at multiple locations surrounding the jail and adjoining areas to maintain security.

PTI founder Imran Khan's sisters stage sit-in on Adiala Road in Rawalpindi on May 12, 2026. — Facebook/@ImMuhammadSohailAfridi

A day earlier, the Rawalpindi administration imposed Section 144 across the district for 15 days through an official notification, declaring Adiala Jail and nearby areas a red zone.

According to the notification, enforcement of Section 144 began from midnight on May 12, restricting all forms of public assembly in the area.

Separately, the Islamabad administration reiterated that Section 144 remains in force in the federal capital and warned that no public gatherings would be permitted under the restrictions.

The district administration stated that any violation of the restrictions would be treated as a breach of law and could result in strict legal action against those involved.

Authorities also urged citizens to avoid participating in unlawful activities and to fully comply with the restrictions imposed under Section 144.

Khan, 73, has remained in prison since August 2023 following convictions that he and his party describe as politically motivated.

Since his ouster from office in April 2022 through a no-confidence vote, he has faced a series of legal cases, including allegations related to state gifts and an unlawful marriage case.

While some convictions have been suspended or overturned, several appeals remain pending before higher courts. Khan continues to deny all allegations of wrongdoing.