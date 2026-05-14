Hailey Bieber shares wholesome glimpse into mom life with Jack Blues

Hailey Bieber left fans and friends swooning over the cute bond between her and her son Jack Blues Bieber, after her latest update.

The 29-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 14, and shared a video and a picture of himself and the toddler.

In the video, baby Jack was seen feeding snacks to her mom, whose lap he was sitting in, and the doting mom captioned the post, "personal snack machine."

The next slide featured a picture of the infant giving her a kiss on the lips. She placed a flower emoji hiding her baby's face, which her and her husband Justin Bieber have decided not to show publicly.

The Rhode founder's followers flocked to the comments and gushed over the cuteness of the post, with Hailee Steinfeld writing, "This is everything."

Charlie Puth commented, "Oh my goodness [crying emoji]," while Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner wrote, "stop it," and "hahah" respectively.

Paul Klein chimed in to add, "peak" and more exclaimed, "MY HEART CAN’T TAKE THIS."

Justin and Hailey welcomed their son in August, 2024, and they have been sharing sweet glimpses of their lives as parents on social media, while also protecting their privacy.