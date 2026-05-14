Gigi Hadid drops major relationship update with Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid subtly hinted at the status of her relationship with Bradley Cooper in her new move on social media.

The 31-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 12, and shared a picture of her everyday jewellery in a Story – which featured a sweet nod to the actor, 51.

Alongside a yellow necklace, Hadid was wearing a gold chain with a diamond pendant engraved with a “G” and a “B” with a heart in between.

The Guest in Residence founder wrote, “love, thank you queen @sheryllowejewelry,” over the picture, tagging the California based jewellery designer who worked on the custom piece.

Hadid’s tribute to the Limitless actor signals at the seriousness of their nearly three-year-long relationship.

While fans are curious if they can be hearing the wedding bells soon, the couple made their Met Gala debut this year, as the model joined Cooper inside the gala after skipping the red carpet.

Despite the couple keeping their relationship mostly private, during a recent interview with Vogue, Hadid called Cooper her “happy place” after her daughter Khai, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The pair have also intermixed their families with Cooper’s daughter and Khai hanging out with both of them in different outings.