Adam Sandler's 'Grown Ups 3' is officially coming decade after last film

'Grown Ups 3' is officially coming to Netflix

Adam Sandler is officially bringing one of his most beloved comedy franchises back from the dead.

After years of rumours and teases from cast members, Netflix confirmed during its Upfront presentation on Wednesday, May 13, that Grown Ups 3 is finally in the works — more than a decade after the last film hit theatres.

According to the Deadline, the script is being penned by Sandler alongside longtime collaborator Tim Herlihy. Though Netflix is yet to confirm the cast, speculation is already swirling that the franchise’s core five stars — Sandler, David Spade, Kevin James, Chris Rock and Rob Schneider — are expected to return.

Sandler, his wife Jackie Sandler, Jack Giarraputo and Herlihy will produce the film, with Kevin Grady and Judit Maull executive producing.

The original Grown Ups, released in 2010, followed a group of childhood best friends reconnecting as adults during a summer getaway after the death of their basketball coach. The chemistry between Sandler and his comedy circle turned the film into a box office hit, grossing more than $272 million worldwide.

Its 2013 sequel proved the franchise still had plenty of life left, pulling in another $247 million globally.

This time, however, the franchise is heading to streaming.

The move makes sense given Sandler’s decade-long partnership with Netflix, which has already produced hits including Leo, Murder Mystery, and Hubie Halloween, as well as other legacy sequels like Happy Gilmore 2.