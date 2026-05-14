Emma Roberts, Evan Peters reunite at Disney seven years after breakup

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters have shared a stage for the first time in years, and it wasn't on American Horror Story.

The former couple, who dated on and off for nearly a decade, were spotted together at Disney's upfront presentation on Tuesday, 13 May, where they appeared side by side to promote the upcoming 13th season of American Horror Story.

Photos from the event circulated on social media, marking one of their first public appearances together since their split in 2019.

It was a notably low-key reunion for two people with such a complicated shared history. Roberts, 35, and Peters, 39, first got together in 2012 and became one of Hollywood's most recognisable on-again, off-again couples.

Their relationship played out partly on screen, both are longstanding fixtures in the AHS anthology and have shared the screen across multiple seasons.

They got engaged in 2014, but called it quits for good five years later.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that it wasn't an bitter split, Evan had moved out and the two had settled into a friendship.

Both have moved on considerably since.

Roberts went on to date actor Garrett Hedlund, with whom she welcomed her son Rhodes in 2020, before the pair parted ways in 2022.

She has since found happiness with Cody John, announcing their engagement in June 2024 with a characteristically wry Instagram post: "Putting this here before my mom tells everyone."

Peters, meanwhile, has been linked to Halsey and Natalie Engel in the years since the split.

Tuesday's appearance was purely professional, a reminder that whatever came before, the AHS universe remains the one place these two have always been able to share the same space.